Fish Hunting Equipment Market Size Worth $20.75 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fish hunting equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 20.75 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising preference for recreational outdoor sports owing to growing trend of travel and leisure is boosting the growth of the market. In addition, sport fishing serves as the most prominent outdoor activity in the U.S. after jogging. This is eventually helping in increasing awareness regarding activities like fish hunting, thereby ramping up the sales of the fish hunting equipment over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, fishing reels led the market in 2019 and accounted for a share of more than 28.2%. Baits & lures are expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027

Offline channel held the largest share in 2019 owing to increasing preference for offline shopping among anglers

Europe is expected to register a revenue-based CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027

Top players operating in the fish hunting equipment market include Van Staal , Globeride, Inc., Sensas, Maver UK Ltd., PRADCO Outdoor Brands, Inc., Eagle Claw, Costa Del Mar, Inc., Pure Fishing, Inc. and Newell Brands .

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Fish Hunting Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Fishing Rods, Fishing Reels, Baits & Lures, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fish-hunting-equipment-market

Increasing popularity of fishing as the second-most popular outdoor activity in America, after running, jogging, and trail running is fueling the growth of the market. According to Outdoor Recreation Participation Topline Report, in the U.S., 31.5 million adults who were 25 and older participated in fishing in the year 2016. Moreover, increased spending on fishing equipment and accessories as a result of rising number of participants is ramping up the sales of such products. According to American Sportfishing Association (ASA), 22 out of 30 tackle categories have observed spending increases in the past decade, with the highest increase at 45% in 2018. In addition, spending on hard-bait increased at 8.5%, while soft-bait witnessed a spending increase of 0.4% in 2018.

Rising prominence of various fly fishing spots in Asia Pacific is increasing the number of anglers in countries, such as Japan and Australia. Moreover, major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka have found space for urban fishing, which is a reminder of how influential the activity is. This scenario is projected to boost the sales of fishing accessories and equipment, including fish hunting equipment, in the forecast period.

In terms of product, fishing reels held a dominant share in the market in 2019. This product comprises three basic styles, such as casting reel, spinning reel, and fly fishing reel. Substantial contribution of women to the fishing industry is offering growth opportunity for the product segment. Offline distribution channel dominated the market for fish hunting equipment and held the largest share of 87.6% in 2019. Preference for offline shopping is increasing among anglers as it offers hands-on experience of the product.

North America dominated the fish hunting equipment market in 2019. The number of anglers in the U.S. outnumber the population of every U.S. state, which is a key factor driving the demand for fish hunting equipment in the region. Moreover, anglers spend more on fishing gear and trips as compared to their spending on Valentine's Day, Easter, and Halloween, according to a report by the American Sportfishing Association.

Grand View Research has segmented the global fish hunting equipment market by product, distribution channel, and region:

Fish Hunting Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Fishing Rods



Fishing Reels



Baits & Lures



Others

Fish Hunting Equipment Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Offline



Online

Fish Hunting Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Australia





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Industry, by Grand View Research:

Spectacle Market – Rising incidences of refractive errors, especially among younger population is anticipated to boost the product demand.

Rising incidences of refractive errors, especially among younger population is anticipated to boost the product demand. Loafers Market – Rising requirements of stylish and comfortable footwear among the middle-aged working population is promoting the utility of loafers.

Rising requirements of stylish and comfortable footwear among the middle-aged working population is promoting the utility of loafers. Laptop Backpack Market– Rising importance of backpacks as a medium to prevent damage from carrying laptop and tablets while traveling is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.