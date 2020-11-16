FishAngler Announces Video to Showcase Anglers' Best Moments in Fishing

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishing is about stories, and the FishAngler app's newest feature provides its global userbase of anglers the ability to share their stories like never before. The #1 FREE fishing app adds video capability to the platform with their latest release. Now anglers can track and showcase their catches, posts, fishing spots, and fishing reports in picture or video format, including details from where they caught the fish, to the date and time, species, and more.

FishAngler has listened to their active and dedicated community for over six years, providing constant improvements and adding requested app features. FishAngler recognizes anglers could easily share their fishing memories on YouTube or Facebook, but now they can share all aspects of their best fishing moments with a community dedicated to sport fishing.

Tech-savvy CEO of FishAngler, Tom Wye, said they hoped to engage and inspire anglers from all backgrounds of fishing, to all ability levels, with this added new feature.

"If you're a beginner or seasoned angler, we'd rather you share your fishing stories on a platform that's all about fishing, that you don't have to pay a premium for. You can access this, and all of our other app features, for free."

The FishAngler app is every anglers' favorite FREE fishing app, with millions of user-submitted posts from anglers around the world!

About FishAngler

As the leading name in fishing apps, FishAngler's goal is to create a community of anglers who can explore new fishing spots with GPS fishing maps, catch more fish with solunar data, and connect with other anglers, all on one platform! Time on the water is precious which is why the FishAngler app provides the tools necessary, like weather, marine and tide data, to make every day on the water count.

"I wanted to bring innovation to the fishing industry and build something unique that captures one's local fishing knowledge, memories and stories across generations."

– Tom Wye, CEO

Follow FishAngler on social media: Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter . The FishAngler app runs on both Apple and Android devices. Download the app from the App Store or Google Play .

Media Contact

Contact: Chris Rocha

Email: [email protected]

Related Links: https://www.fishangler.com/

SOURCE FishAngler, LLC

Related Links

https://www.fishangler.com

