NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Success is a long-term venture that's based on a number of variables. Perhaps the most vital is the collection of metrics that a company collects over time, such as in regard to digital marketing. Using this information, the company can fine-tune their efforts, improving their business in the long term. With this in mind, fishbat discusses how digital metrics can help provide insights for clinical trial recruitment.

When it comes to digital metrics clinical trial recruitment, the following are arguably the most important. Not only will these provide companies with a better understanding of their performance but help determine ways to expand.

1. Bounce Rate – In simplest terms, bounce rate refers to the percentage of website visitors that immediately leave instead of continually browsing. The ideal bounce rate varies from site to site, but anywhere between 25 to 40 percent is regarded as ideal. In any event, there are many factors that can deter a visitor from staying on a clinical trial website. It may be difficult to navigate if the user is seeking specific information. Perhaps it doesn't have a cosmetically appealing layout. Instances such as these can negatively impact a site's bounce rate. When this percentage is higher than the norm, a clinical trial company may wish to consider a revamp.

2. Conversion Rate – How many people that visit a clinical trial website either express interest in a study or complete the application process? This is where conversion rate is discussed, as it's a vital metric every clinical trial recruitment company should monitor. If one's conversion rate is lower than expected, there a few possibilities to consider. For example, a company may have a strict enrollment process. As a result, applicants may either fail the process in question or become discouraged to move further. A clinical trial company's conversion rate goes a long way in making improvements. It will also prove useful when forging partnerships with sponsors.

3. Quality of Leads – In the case of a clinical trial company, leads would be patients looking to apply for future studies. A common misconception about digital marketing is that all leads are worthwhile; this isn't the case upon further investigation. However, there are a few ways for a company to acquire solid leads. For instance, Facebook offers ad targeting based on geographic location, which is recommended for businesses that operate in certain locations. This can result in CTM clinical trial recruitment ads, geared toward specific locations, being developed. The stronger the quality of leads is, the higher a clinical trial company's enrollment rate will become.

