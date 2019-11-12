NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media channels can be an incredible ally for patient recruitment companies seeking to receive as much engagement as possible. Boasting over 2.4 billion monthly active users, Facebook is regarded as the social media platform that every business must have a presence on. Facebook serves a number of purposes depending on the features utilized. With this in mind, fishbat discusses how to use Facebook's unique features to maximize patient recruitment.

Facebook News Feed – This is the main area of Facebook where users are likely to spend most of their time so patient recruitment companies should prioritize it as a core part of their marketing strategy. Interacting with relevant posts including news articles and whitepapers helps foster brand and recruitment awareness. Companies should "like" or respond to any comments that provide insight. By continually interacting with the news feed, a recruitment company will generate positive attention, which will aid recruitment efforts in the long term. Engaging naturally, and not promotionally is key.

Facebook Ads – When it comes to direct marketing, Facebook ad campaigns are strongly recommended. They can be used to reach potential applicants for future trials based on wide or very narrow parameters. Facebook ads boast a series of benefits, including specific targeting and access to analytics. Ads not only assist in the recruitment process, but also can help gain critical market insights as to messaging and response rates. When running CTM recruitment ads, Facebook offers considerable flexibility with its advertising platform.

Company Page – To increase brand awareness, a patient recruitment company should establish its own dedicated page. It isn't enough to simply create the page, though, as it must be maintained over time. This can be done in different ways, including the sharing of high-quality content and interaction with those that follow and comment on the page. If a patient recruitment company doesn't have its own page on Facebook, it should be established as soon as possible. And if there is a Facebook page, make sure it reflects your band vitality and post!

Facebook Live – Video sharing isn't uncommon on social media, especially regarding live content. Facebook Live is designed with this purpose in mind, allowing users to record and stream video in real time. Patient recruitment companies can use this feature to reach their audiences in unique ways. Live streaming from conventions and other events can generate interest, which can benefit patient recruitment rates.

Messenger – Though it may appear to be a general messaging app on the surface, Facebook Messenger can be an effective customer service tool. Instead of patients having to send emails or make phone calls regarding clinical trials, they can reach out to the company via Messenger. This will provide a direct line of communication that streamlines the transfer of information. It will also prove beneficial in maximizing patient recruitment in the long term.

