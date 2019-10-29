NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since search engines have prioritized websites that are mobile friendly, there have been ongoing efforts by marketing companies to ensure that their clients' websites are viewable on all devices. To maintain said efforts, fishbat discusses the importance of a mobile friendly website for clinical trial recruitment.

Today, mobile traffic is just as strong, if not stronger than, desktop traffic. This is notable, to say the least, as it indicates a reliance on mobile devices including smartphones and tablets. Not only are these devices used for communication purposes, but they have become sophisticated to the point where they can carry out other daily actions. These devices feature internet accessibility, which means that a clinical trials recruitment agency must maintain a mobile friendly website.

One of the advantages of a mobile friendly website is improved SEO. As stated earlier, search engines place more importance on websites that are accessible on different devices. When a user performs a search for a clinical recruitment and retention plan, the first results they see are likely to be mobile friendly. Most of the information that a user uncovers is through search, which speaks to the importance of not only SEO but the development of a mobile friendly platform.

A clinical trial recruitment agency's web traffic will improve due to mobile friendly website, too. One of the ways that this is seen is through longer sessions. The more time that a user spends on a website, the lower said website's bounce rate becomes; this positively influences SEO, as previously covered. It will also improve the likelihood of a user looking up additional information, whether in regard to previous or future trials.

If a website is mobile friendly, the pace at which it loads and moves from one internal page to the next will be quicker. On average, a website should take no longer than three seconds to load on a reliable device. This is true for desktop platforms, but it's especially vital for mobile platforms, as responsiveness is expected with the latter devices. When a website boots up in rapid fashion, a user will be more apt to learn about clinical trials.

A mobile friendly website can improve a clinical trial recruitment agency's business in general. A website is, for most users, the first impression of a business. In other words, if a website doesn't appear well on mobile platforms, the agency will suffer. A poor mobile experience should be avoided through tighter web design and regular maintenance. By following steps such as these, the benefits of a mobile friendly website will become that much more prominent.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service internet marketing agency specializing in clinical trial advertising. The fishbat team takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs but understanding the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to clinical trial brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

