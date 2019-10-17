NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media provides the world with a way to stay connected. Though this platform has largely been used by friends, classmates, and family members since its inception, it has evolved into a tool that effortlessly connects businesses with their audiences. To help patient recruitment companies improve and maintain enrollment numbers, fishbat discusses the importance of engaging with clinical trial patients on social media.

Patient recruitment companies are encouraged to engage patients on social media because of how prevalent it is. The audiences that social media platforms attract are immense, to say the least. LinkedIn, for example, has more than 260 million monthly active users. Facebook, which is arguably the biggest networking platform in the work, boasts approximately 2.7 billion monthly active users. Without social media, it stands to reason that companies won't reach their potential audiences, which is why companies should build their digital presence as early as possible.

Social media is also essential in that it provides users with information in real time. The average Facebook user spends roughly a half-hour on the aforementioned platform each day, whether it's to respond to a comment, scroll through their feed, or perform a different action entirely. Social media users will constantly be inundated with content, albeit with varying levels of relevance to their interest, so it would behoove patient recruitment companies to engage with patients via information. These companies will see higher levels of engagement as a result.

Another benefit of social media, in terms of engagement, is how it can perform as a customer service platform. As stated earlier, a social media user can spend ample time on a platform per day. One of the reasons why they may do this is to inquire about products or services they are either interested in or purchased in the past. Social media has evolved to encompass customer service, meaning that users can offer questions or comments that companies can respond to. This provides immediacy that both informs patients and helps clinical trial companies maintain relevance on social media.

Social media has become more than just a means to stay in contact with others; it also stands as one of the most important tools for business. Most businesses across all industries – real estate, construction, and retail, just to name a few – have presences on social media in some form or another. Clinical trial enrollment is a priority for patient recruitment companies. With social media, numbers will grow over time, improving business in the process.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service Long Island SEO company specializing in clinical trial advertising.

