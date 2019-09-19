NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As technology has altered the way we communicate with each other, it is no secret that the written word has lost leverage in the eyes of content consumers. That is why video content, specifically live video, has superseded blog and written content in driving engagement, views, and traffic. For a patient recruitment service provider , the more individuals they can get engaged to participate in their programs, the better. To help clinical trial businesses reach new heights, fishbat explains how live video can help expand your clinical trial globally.

One of the reasons live video is beneficial for expanding your audience is due to peoples' abilities to process video more effectively and quickly than text-based content. For patient recruitment companies, a large amount of information will need to be shared to explain how the process works and keep individuals informed about upcoming trials. Traditionally, this information would be shared through text and can be daunting to the intended consumers with the possibility of losing their interest. However, when sharing that information through live video, the information is presented more compactly and with a sense of urgency. People will be able to digest what is being presented without feeling overwhelmed as it is a more leisurely activity than reading.

However, when conducting live video and looking to expand your audience, the platform you use to produce live content is critical. You will need to determine where your consumers are more centrally located as it concerns your business, whether that is Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Livestream, or another media platform. For all intents and purposes, let's propose your clinical trial company has a large contingent of consumers located on Facebook, therefore leading you to produce a Facebook live. You publish a post highlighting the time you will go live and the content you will be speaking to, to help capture the attention of your Facebook fans. Not only will your fans tune into the video and engage, but they will also be likely to share the video on their own feeds for increased exposure from people who do not follow your business. If the content is compelling enough, live video has the ability to introduce your business to new people exponentially while also informing them about your clinical trials effectively.

As your clinical trial business looks for new patients, marketing will need to pivot towards the digital space. While written content isn't completely obsolete, video content has become the most consumable and desired form of content. Engagement is the key to growing your audience. If your live video is engaging, you will not only present a glowing first impression but will be able to keep the cycle going for future audiences down the line.

