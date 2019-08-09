NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The main purpose of a study pipeline is to illustrate the progress of a clinical study, from beginning to end. From the discovering of potential treatments to the application of said treatments, all the way to the filing process, there is ample information that must be included. However, the potency of this pipeline can be strengthened with digital media. To help those in the medical industry use growing technologies in patient recruitment advertising, fishbat explains how to expand your clinical trial site's study pipeline through social media.

The best way to expand your clinical trial site's study pipeline, via social media, is by using different channels. Facebook, for example, has the biggest audience of any social networking platform with over 2.40 billion monthly active users. It would stand to reason, then, that it would be useful in catching the attention of the biggest possible audience. Furthermore, Facebook houses a multitude of industries, medicine included, so the likelihood of attracting said audience will be strong.

Study pipelines are often illustrated through charts and graphs, which is where visual platforms such as Instagram can prove effective. With these, a patient recruitment advertising company will be able to maintain the focus of its audience via detailed, eye-catching images. A common misconception about Instagram is that it's meant for personal use, with the idea of business endeavors being impossible. With effective marketing, however, Instagram will provide the edge needed to illustrate study pipelines and share them with users that are interested in learning more.

Social media and B2B can work in tandem and there are a few names that encapsulate said tandem better than LinkedIn. Often regarded as the largest social media network for professionals, LinkedIn is effective in terms of showcasing specialties. LinkedIn encourages users to share content that relates to their professions. Study pipelines are no exception, so if you take the time to share this content on LinkedIn, your ability to connect with likeminded individuals and establish relationships will be stronger.

Study pipelines can serve a number of purposes for those that operate clinical trials. Not only are they effective at providing information related to studies, but they can help maintain relationships with current consumers and establish relationships with new consumers as well. Moreover, they help with establishing companies as thought leaders on several digital platforms. Social media is a critical tool in developing clinical trial recruitment ads and advertising strategies in general, so don't make the mistake of ignoring it when developing and sharing study pipelines.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service internet marketing firm specializing in clinical trial advertising. The fishbat team takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs but understanding the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to clinical trial brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

