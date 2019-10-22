NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Facebook was founded in 2004, the social media network has produced a number of tools, one of the most commonly used being Facebook Groups. To help businesses understand the benefits of social media, fishbat explains how to improve clinical patient recruitment using Facebook Groups.

Facebook Groups are designed for the purpose of inviting users to engage in relevant conversations. These can range from family get-togethers to college sports, but the impact that Facebook Groups can have on business can't be overlooked. With the right marketing strategy, they can go a long way in facilitating clinical trial patient recruitment, thereby improving the potency and effectiveness of drugs and therapies. Here are a few ways that Facebook Groups help with this endeavor.

Facebook Groups come in different forms. Depending on what the purpose of a Facebook Group entails, it can be customized. A public group, for example, is open to anyone that searches for it. A closed group is visible to the average user, though they must be approved. A secret group is only visible to members, meaning that it won't appear in search results. Facebook Groups can be as open or closed as patient recruitment companies prefer.

Facebook Groups drive engagement among likeminded people. The main purpose of Facebook Groups is to foster communication. For example, a patient recruitment company for clinical trials may see group members ask questions. From there, the company can provide insight, which offers value that may not have been easily provided on other platforms. With this level of engagement in place, patient recruitment will occur at a greater volume.

Facebook Groups can be used to share various types of content. When one clicks on a Facebook Group for the first time, they will be inundated with several posts. Content that's shared to groups includes, but isn't limited to, blog posts, news articles, and infographics. One of the reasons this wealth of content matters is that it provides value. The more value a Facebook Group offers its members, the likelier it is that they will participate in discussions.

Facebook Groups provide quick results. One of the benefits of digital media is its immediacy. If a company desires results, whether positive or negative, they can be provided by Facebook Groups. From there, a patient recruitment company can better tailor their promotional efforts, whether it's by covering different topics, or offering other types of content, just to name a few examples. For any company looking to bolster patient recruitment numbers, Facebook Groups will prove worthwhile.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service internet marketing company specializing in clinical trial advertising. The fishbat team takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs by understanding the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to clinical trial brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

