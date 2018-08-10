fishbat, Internet Marketing Agency, Discusses Why Businesses Should Consider Display Advertising

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their commitment to helping companies tackle marketing from all possible angles, internet marketing agency fishbat discusses why businesses should consider display advertising.

With how important the internet has become when it comes to growing a business, it's important that a company tackle online promotion from all possible angles. While proper SEO can go a long way toward getting a business in front of more eyes, the utility of display advertising cannot be overstated.

Below are just a few of the reasons why businesses should consider adding display advertising to their digital marketing strategy.

Display Ads are Attractive. Because display ads are designed to be placed strategically on web page, they offer a unique type of graphic advertisement that other forms of marketing struggle to capitalize on. Putting an image to the business and putting it front and center on high-traffic websites is an effective way to drive more customers to a site. Display ads may be more work than other forms of marketing because of this reliance on aesthetics, but the extra effort is more than worth it due to its capability to capture the attention of website visitors.

Display Ads Increase Awareness. With traditional PPC ads, customers have to read information and click through in order to learn more about a company. Effective display ads raise awareness of a brand just by being present, as users can glean information about the company just through regular use of their favorite sites. Even if the CTR of display advertising doesn't end up being sky-high, the fact that the brand is being placed directly in front of customers without any input on their end is a definite perk.

Display Ads Support Retargeting. While the majority of marketing schemes focus on driving brand new customers to a website, there's something to be said for bringing back shoppers to purchase once more. There's a high likelihood that someone who has purchased a product or service and enjoyed the experience will be open to buying again, and with display ads it's possible for a company to retarget those who have left the company website and entice them to revisit. A well-timed graphic for a popular product can be just the push a consumer needs to drive them back to an online storefront and complete their purchase - whether they be new customers that left without purchasing, or consumers that are already loyal to the brand.

