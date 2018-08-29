fishbat Offers 4 Ways for Plastic Security Seal Companies to Craft Blog Content that Converts

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media marketing agency, fishbat, offers 4 ways that plastic security seal companies can craft blog content that converts readers into leads.

Blogs are one of the best tools for building brand awareness and capturing the attention of potential customers. But if visitors are just reading the blog without taking further action, companies are missing out on the blog's full potential.

Here are 4 ways that plastic security seal companies can craft blog content that converts readers into customers.

Catch the reader's attention with a good headline. For visitors to read your content and then convert, you have to catch their attention. It may sound simple, but far too many businesses craft headlines that get lost among the other millions of blog posts out there. For better headlines, follow these guidelines:

Use verbs and other important words at the beginning and end of the headline

Tell the reader what type of content it is (guide, warning, listicle, etc.)

Create a sense of urgency and intrigue

Understand the reader. If your content establishes trust and authority with the reader, they are more likely to take further action. Showing that you understand their reasons for purchasing a product like yours, their pain points and issues, and the questions they may have during the buyer's journey are all good ways to prove that your content exists FOR the reader. Therefore, they're more likely to deem your content as valuable and be willing to offer their email address for more.

Tell a compelling story. Getting the reader's attention is one thing, but you have to be sure to keep it long enough to get them to a point where you can offer further content. You can do this by offering interesting facts, addressing direct questions, referencing current events or ending your blog with a cliffhanger.

Prompt the reader to action. Readers won't usually take any action if they're not prompted to do so, yet a surprising number of bloggers fail to include a Call to Action (CTA) in their post. Common CTAs include email list sign-ups, e-book downloads, product pages, and anything else that could get your readers to convert to leads or customers. Whatever fits best for your brand, be sure to give a specific CTA and create a sense of urgency out of it.

