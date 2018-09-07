fishbat Provides 4 Tips for Building Landing Pages that Convert for Cable Seal Companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing agency, fishbat, provides tips for cable seal companies who want to make landing pages that convert traffic into customers.

Although traffic is important for your ad campaigns, if the traffic is not converting on your landing pages, your ads are not going to be successful. Here are 4 tips for improving your landing pages, so that they convert traffic into customers.

Have a clear call to action. The call to action (CTA) is the most important part of the landing page, because it's what you want your visitor to ultimately do. It should be displayed clearly, in an area that catches the eye and makes it obvious to the readers that this is the next step they should be taking. Tell your readers exactly what you are offering them and how simple you're making it for them to get it.

Be specific. There should be no surprises on your landing page, or at any part of the ad journey. This starts with the ad itself; the landing page should line up with what your ad copy suggests. Once the visitor is on the landing page, there should be clear direction for the user from there. Tell them specifically what they will get from the CTA and the value it brings. People are likely to exit out of a page when they click on something and end up on a page that isn't what they expected.

Use compelling visuals. Images and graphics can be very powerful in supporting your message and driving focus to your CTA. But be careful not to distract your visitors with too much. Stick to a clean, simple design with plenty of white space, which keeps the eye drawn to important sections like the CTA. Use a clear font and bullets to make copy easier to scan. Or, you can use a video to fit a lot of information into a small space and drive conversion.

Use techniques like social proof. People are more likely to act in the way that others act. If you show that a lot of other people have completed your CTA or shared your offer, they will be much more likely to do so as well. You can do this with a list of current customers, press mentions, usage statistics, testimonials, and more.

