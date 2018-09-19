fishbat Provides 5 tips for Tamper Seals Companies to Repurpose Blog Content

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media marketing agency, fishbat, shares 5 tips that tamper seals companies can use for repurposing blog content.

Blogs are an excellent way for companies to educate their target audience, build relationships with potential customers, and position themselves as industry thought leaders. The content on blogs is often great, but gets lost in the archives once newer content is posted -- and it's very difficult to constantly come up with new content to take its place. Repurposing that blog content can help it reach a new audience, resonate with them in a new way, and drive leads.

Here are 5 tips for repurposing blog content to bring in more traffic and convert more leads.

Change the format. Turning written content into a video, infographic, or even podcast can engage a new audience. Some users respond better to visual content than written content, so it's important to create content for that audience as well. Update the information. If there was a post that did really well, but the information is outdated, you can update it with recent information. That way, you can continue to share and promote the piece, while having it remain timely and relevant to your audience. Expand or shrink content. If you have very long or very short content, you can easily repurpose it. If you have a blog that offers "10 tips for…", you can easily break that post into ten separate blogs, infographics, visuals, and more by expanding on the individual topic. It can work the other way, too. If you have a longer blog, or other long-form content, you can rewrite it as a listicle piece for your blog. Build spokes off your hub. If you have a blog post on a major or in-depth topic, you can use that as a "hub" off which to build "spokes." Write a related posts and link them back to the original post. This helps extend the lifespan of the original post, builds referral traffic, strengthens SEO, and gives you quick ideas for creating quality content. Don't fix what isn't broken. If you have a good blog post that performs well over a long period of time, leave it! You can write additional follow-up blogs that link back to the original to drive additional traffic, but don't be afraid to keep sharing a well-performing blog if it's evergreen content.

