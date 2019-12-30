fishbat Shares 3 Tips for Keeping Clinical Trial Participants Engaged Through The Entire Process

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There are numerous phases involved in the clinical trial process. Phase I is used to assess the safety of a drug or device to be used in a trial. Phase II focuses on testing the efficacy of the drug or device in question. From there, phase III is carried out, instituting large-scale testing across several patients. Finally, phase IV emphasizes research, such as comparing solutions already on the market and determining the affordability of the drug or device previously used.

Throughout these phases, one of the common challenges is maintaining patients' attention. A patient may express interest at the onset, but over time, the interest in question may wane. Despite how it may seem, keeping participants engaged doesn't have to be a challenge. With this in mind, fishbat shares 3 tips for keeping clinical trial patients engaged during the entire process.

First, be mindful of the reasons why patients lose interest to begin with. For many people, problems may stem from not feeling as if they're being treated well by staff. If there is a lack of professionalism offered to patients, they're unlikely to move forward in the procedure. Granted, others may leave due to forces beyond their control, including family emergencies. By and large, though, patients losing interest can be avoided. Clinical trial patient recruitment companies will benefit from highly-engaged patients if they're given appropriate attention.

Second, reach out to patients. Another reason why patients may become less engaged with clinical trials is a lack of communication. When patients aren't kept in the loop, their inclination to participate wanes further. Fortunately, there are multiple ways that a CTM clinical trials recruitment agency can keep in contact with their patients. One such method is offering rewards. If a patient completes a certain number of steps, for example, and such information is synced to their smartphone app, they may earn rewards. This level of interaction benefits patients and ensures that a clinical trial company keeps its audience engaged.

Third, be open to patient feedback and implement it in future studies. Clinical trial specialists boast considerable knowledge when it comes to recruiting patients and facilitating studies, but there is always room for improvement. It's recommended to hear from patients and consider their experiences during the process. For example, if a patient expresses displeasure in the office environment, a clinical trial company may institute changes. Even if said changes are as simple as using more comfortable décor, they can make all the difference for current and future patients alike.

