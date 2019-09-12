NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to recruitment, LinkedIn has become one of the best tools businesses can use to attract and bring in quality talent. For patient recruitment companies , the same holds true for bringing in potential patients for clinical trials. However, when it comes to outreach, it can be tricky to know how to approach potential patients. To help with clinical trial enrollment , fishbat shares 4 tips for improving patient recruitment with LinkedIn.

Research, Research, Research. As a business, great recruitment comes from reaching out to quality candidates. How do you come across quality candidates? By conducting research that aligns with the goals and qualities that your clinical trial company is looking for. This allows you to avoid expending energy on leads that will not materialize and focus on patients with potential. Personalization Matters. Now that you've come across recruits that fit the criteria you are seeking, you have to know how to speak to them. On LinkedIn, it is common practice to create a message template that allows for a copy and paste, generic approach. While it may take extra time and more effort, by crafting a personalized message based on experiences, education, and interests, potential patients will notice how the message was personally tailored to them, making them more likely to have positive discourse. Short and Sweet. Time is precious, so treat your recruits with the same respect and mentality. When reaching out to a potential patient, aim to tailor your message to around 150 words as anything more than that will deter people from reading your message. Also, forgo the practice of introducing yourself as it will create a long-winded message. The great thing about LinkedIn is that if a recruit is interested in responding and fostering a relationship, they can go to your profile to find out your name, title, and any additional information they desire. Call to Action, Now not Later. Once you've established an initial interaction with a candidate, you will want to further the conversation and seek out if they are interested in clinical trials. The best way to do this is to set up a call with the candidate. However, do not suggest a call – be straight forward from the start and provide a specific time and date to the candidate, as this will spark engagement and encourage the recruit to take the call.

As you can see, LinkedIn is a great tool to use in recruiting potential candidates. Approaching candidates with these tips will not only lead you to better results but foster better relationships with patients you are bringing in.

