NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media is not only effective in terms of facilitating online conversations but growing one's business. In an effort to help clinical trial companies in regard to patient recruitment advertising, fishbat shares 5 tips for recruiting clinical trial patients with social media.

Know the audience. One of the key factors in patient recruitment advertising is understanding one's audience. This is true for every social media platform, which is why it's important to study each one differently. For example, one's efforts on Facebook will be different than on Twitter. Regardless, there are exist insights and other analytical tools that are designed to help decode the audience in terms of geographic location, age range, and general interests, just to name a few variables. Ensure clear branding. A solid brand voice goes a long way when it comes to clinical trial recruitment. The average person is likely to associate a certain tone with a brand if they're exposed to it enough. For clinical trial companies, professionalism and approachability are essential. Recruits should not only feel at ease when contacted by these companies, but confident knowing that they understand how to perform trials. This is where cohesive branding can prove useful. Get involved in conversations. The "social" aspect of social media can't be understated. To expand one's efforts in recruitment on social media, it's vital to get involved in conversations and know what the audience is discussing. Determine how to interject with insight that they will consider valuable. By staying engaged, it will be that much easier to leave a lasting impression on potential recruits. It will also increase the likelihood of recruitment. Use different networks in unique ways. Every social media platform is different, so use each one uniquely. For Facebook, for example, it may be advantageous to design and run clinical trial recruitment ads. On LinkedIn, connecting with likeminded professionals for partnership development is viable. These are just a few instances of how social media platforms can be used, so study them to determine the best approach for each. Be consistent with ongoing efforts. One of the potential oversights one can make, in terms of digital marketing, is inconsistency. Ongoing efforts should be carried out on a regular basis, whether on social media, via the company's website, or any other digital medium. Even if a few days go by without ads running or content being shared, it can have a negative impact on marketing. Consistency is key when recruiting patients on social media.

