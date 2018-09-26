fishbat Shares 5 Ways Security Seals Manufacturers Can Create Content That Shines

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing agency, fishbat, shares 5 ways that security seals manufacturers can create digital content that stands out.

Creating content for blogs, social media, and other outlets is an important part of any marketing strategy . But since there is so much content being disseminated every day,your content really needs to shine in order to stand out. Here are 5 tips that security seal manufacturers can use to create content that cuts through the noise and keeps your brand top of mind:

Be a storyteller. Telling an interesting story has always been a great way to get people's attention. Whether it be an "About Us" page on a website, or a blog post, a good story can hook your readers. The key is telling a story that is relevant to your brand, your products, and the value you are bringing to your customers. Get emotional. Stories that elicit an emotional response are more likely to be read all the way through and shared, compared to content that doesn't. You can achieve this by using emotionally-charged words, shaping the overall tone of the piece, and adding impactful visuals that are aimed at a specific emotion. As a powerful question. Asking a rhetorical question can really make your audience think, making your content stay with them long after they're done reading. Don't overdo it with questions, though, as it can frustrate readers to only get questions and no answers. Try to think of a powerful question that is relevant to your brand, but will keep readers thinking about your content all day. Keep it casual. To create content that truly shines, treat your readers like a friend. Write to them the same way you would tell a story to someone over coffee, so long as it's appropriate in your industry. Also remember that even with a casual tone, it's important to make sure that spelling and grammar are correct. Otherwise, just be casual and be yourself. Make your readers smarter. Your readers should walk away more educated in the industry or a topic after reading your content. Entertainment and education goes hand in hand in content that really shines. You can either sprinkle interesting facts about your topic throughout the piece, or make the facts the center of the piece with titles like "5 Interesting Facts About…". These types of pieces are exciting to read and will stand out from the rest.

