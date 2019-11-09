NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There is considerable work that goes into clinical trials before they are even set into motion: ranging from drug approval to patient screening to the steps that lead to the trials themselves. The pre-planning phase and monitoring of patient activity pre-clinical trial represents a critical aspect of a clinical trial that can dramatically impact its success. With this in mind, fishbat shares tips for monitoring patient activity during clinical trial recruitment periods to help set clinical trials up for success.

Eligibility Based on Pre-Existing Conditions. Early in the clinical trial recruitment process, it's important to discuss all health-related matters with patients. If a clinical trial requires the use of a new drug, a patient should be asked about preexisting health conditions that may pose difficulties down the road. Such examples of preexisting health conditions include, but aren't limited to, asthma, arthritis, and sleep apnea. This insight will help patient recruitment companies determine applicable candidates for future trials. Even before the trials in question are set in motion, patients should be spoken to regarding health conditions if they're deemed applicable to the trials.

Wearable Technology. Next, discuss the possibility of wearable technology with patients. Granted, not all applicants will be open to this idea but said technology can provide clinical trial companies with greater insight. For example, a heart-rate monitor is a type of wearable accessory that measures cardiovascular activity over time. As technology has developed, so has the streamlined nature of heart monitors from an aesthetic standpoint. Many of these devices are wrist-bound, keeping them out of the way of one's daily activities.

Information through app development Another way to monitor patient activity is by encouraging the use of modern technology outside of wearable gadgets. While social media, for example, is used to run CTM clinical trial recruitment ads, such technology also can benefit patients as well. Apps exist for several health-related purposes, including sleep monitoring and calculating the number of steps one has taken. This information will provide patients with a better understanding of their overall health. Furthermore, the information can aid clinical trial recruitment companies in monitoring their patients.

Create strong foundations for communication. Finally, follow up with patients once the initial onboard period is over. This can be done over the phone or via email, just to name a few communication methods, but it behooves the recruitment company to reach out to patients. This is done to gain insight into how patients feel, physically and mentally, so that new information can be used in future trials. It also establishes trust between the company and its patients.

With the number of digital tools available, patient outreach is not only clinically beneficial but stress-free as well.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service online marketing agency specializing in clinical trial advertising. The fishbat team takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs by understanding the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to clinical trial brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

