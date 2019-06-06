Fishbowl App Teams Up With the 3% Movement on 'Pledge for Pay Equity' Initiative to Raise Awareness for Female Equality in Advertising

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishbowl, the community platform that connects professionals through transparent, semi-anonymous conversations to drive positive change within the workplace, and The 3% Movement, the advertising/creative industry's leading voice for gender equality and diversity/inclusion overall, have teamed up to spotlight agencies that have pledged for pay equity in the workplace.

Announced at The 3% Movement's Minicon event in Washington, D.C., the 3% Pledge for Pay Equity initiative will utilize Fishbowl's highly engaged platform to identify agencies that have taken the pledge, showcasing a custom badge within respective Company Profiles on the app, as well as through the Companies Search page. This icon will appear next to each participating agency on the Fishbowl feed following the launch, helping candidates to identify female-friendly and diversity conscious agencies for candidates who are actively looking for their next move.

According to Fishbowl, which reaches over 40% of advertising professionals from the top agencies in the U.S., only 18% of female users say they believe that leadership at their agency is committed to pay equity between male and female employees.

Fishbowl CEO and co-founder Matt Sunbulli, who spoke at the 3% Minicon DC, says, "Fishbowl's communities and transparent conversations ignite change that move industries, and ultimately companies, forward. We are thrilled to collaborate with The 3% Movement to bring awareness to those agencies who have pledged equal pay and are breaking the glass ceiling for female advertising professionals. We hope this is the first of many opportunities where we can collaborate to empower women in the workplace."

"Our consulting work with a variety of agencies across the industry shows that transparency is a powerful force, with the potential to create trust, loyalty and high levels of engagement," says Amanda Enayati, Head of Culture Innovation at 3%. "Companies extol their purpose, values and culture, but pay equity -- or its absence -- speaks volumes about the realities of that culture. And pay equity provides a tangible way to put action behind words and intentions."

The 3% Pledge for Pay Equity initiative will continue to live through Company Profile pages within the Fishbowl app. For more information, please visit 3percentmovement.com.

PARTICIPATING AGENCIES

Agency Zero, Arnold, BBH, Campbell Ewald, Deutsch, Eleven, FCB, Forsman & Bodenfors, Giant Spoon, Golin, Havas, The Martin Agency, Mekanism, MullenLowe, Possible, Swift, Vladimir Jones, Zambezi

ABOUT FISHBOWL

Fishbowl is the community platform that connects professionals through transparent, semi-anonymous conversations to drive positive change within the workplace. Professionals come to Fishbowl daily to discuss industry-specific news and share career advice with peers and senior leadership in an open, positive and supportive environment. The platform is currently accessible through an app available on iOS and Android devices and is free for all users. Visit fishbowlapp.com for more information.

ABOUT THE 3% MOVEMENT

Started as a passion project to spotlight a huge business opportunity in advertising -- the lack of female creative leadership and its impact on connecting with an overwhelmingly female marketplace -- the 3% Movement has grown exponentially since its 2012 launch and has hosted events in 24 cities globally. Now moving beyond awareness to activation, the 3% team offers consulting services with agencies and brands to support more diverse leadership and a 3% Certified program that awards those demonstrating true leadership around gender diversity. For additional information about The 3% Movement, please visit: http://www.3percentmovement.com.

