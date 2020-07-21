Fishbowl Supercharges Digital Strategy for Restaurants with the Launch of ENGAGE

Engage offers a highly streamlined user experience, nimble drag and drop workflows, and simple automations to quickly and easily craft your customer journeys. Seamless and speedy campaign execution makes guest communications easy, personalized and pleasurable. Superior analytics and intelligent user-friendly dashboards put data at marketers' fingertips, increasing targeted reach and driving results. Enhanced digital communication options allow restaurants to meet guests on the devices and sites they prefer.

In addition to its built-in system capabilities, Engage has been architected to interface with digital and touchless ordering systems, helping restaurants understand the habits of their customers and to address the emerging needs that they're facing today.

All of this combines with Fishbowl's existing best-in-class deliverability, highly engaged services team of restaurant marketing experts and the Fishbowl Performance Index to extend in-house capabilities and amplify results.

"Fishbowl wrote the book on guest engagement more than twenty years ago and Engage represents an exciting next chapter in leading the industry forward," said Andrew Feigenson, Fishbowl CEO. "Our clients create more than $1B in incremental business with our products each year. As the industry radically digitizes, Fishbowl Engage will help our clients adapt with agility."

Fishbowl is doubling down on its commitment to high velocity product innovation. "We are in a period of rapid evolution," said Dave Arthurs, Fishbowl CTO/CPO. "We have entered high velocity flow of product releases and enhancements and promise at least one meaningful new launch each month."

About Fishbowl

Fishbowl maximizes restaurant marketing performance by helping brand leaders realize the full potential – and optimize the value – of every guest. We elevate ROI by understanding core drivers of guest engagement and providing tools and services to amplify digital marketing strategies. With the 2020 launch of Engage, Fishbowl further accelerates digital touchpoints, forging a new, vibrant chapter in restaurant marketing. Relied on by more than 45,000 restaurants to effectively engage guests, Fishbowl is headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with remote offices nationwide, as well as in the UK and India.

