Fishbowl Supercharges Digital Strategy for Restaurants with the Launch of ENGAGE
Fishbowl's new Engage platform empowers marketers with deep data and advanced analytics to optimize the value of every guest, accelerating restaurant recovery.
Jul 21, 2020, 11:32 ET
ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishbowl, the leader in maximizing restaurant marketing impact and profitability, today announced the launch of Engage, a suite of tools and support services that expedite engagement with guests and fast-track operators' success.
Engage offers a highly streamlined user experience, nimble drag and drop workflows, and simple automations to quickly and easily craft your customer journeys. Seamless and speedy campaign execution makes guest communications easy, personalized and pleasurable. Superior analytics and intelligent user-friendly dashboards put data at marketers' fingertips, increasing targeted reach and driving results. Enhanced digital communication options allow restaurants to meet guests on the devices and sites they prefer.
In addition to its built-in system capabilities, Engage has been architected to interface with digital and touchless ordering systems, helping restaurants understand the habits of their customers and to address the emerging needs that they're facing today.
All of this combines with Fishbowl's existing best-in-class deliverability, highly engaged services team of restaurant marketing experts and the Fishbowl Performance Index to extend in-house capabilities and amplify results.
"Fishbowl wrote the book on guest engagement more than twenty years ago and Engage represents an exciting next chapter in leading the industry forward," said Andrew Feigenson, Fishbowl CEO. "Our clients create more than $1B in incremental business with our products each year. As the industry radically digitizes, Fishbowl Engage will help our clients adapt with agility."
Fishbowl is doubling down on its commitment to high velocity product innovation. "We are in a period of rapid evolution," said Dave Arthurs, Fishbowl CTO/CPO. "We have entered high velocity flow of product releases and enhancements and promise at least one meaningful new launch each month."
Fishbowl Engage is available today. Visit us to learn more.
About Fishbowl
Fishbowl maximizes restaurant marketing performance by helping brand leaders realize the full potential – and optimize the value – of every guest. We elevate ROI by understanding core drivers of guest engagement and providing tools and services to amplify digital marketing strategies. With the 2020 launch of Engage, Fishbowl further accelerates digital touchpoints, forging a new, vibrant chapter in restaurant marketing. Relied on by more than 45,000 restaurants to effectively engage guests, Fishbowl is headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with remote offices nationwide, as well as in the UK and India.
Contact: Celina Ces, Fishbowl
Phone: 703.836.3421 x401
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Fishbowl