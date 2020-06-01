Fishbowl's Emerging Brands 2020 Report Highlights Support for Restaurants during Covid-19 Crisis

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishbowl, Inc. the leading data, marketing and analytics solutions provider to restaurants, has released its 7th annual Emerging Brands Report, with a focus on inspiring consumers and supporting the food service industry.

As many industries reel from the biggest business challenge in modern times, consumers have the power to influence the success of local restaurants. Although in-store dining has been curtailed, off-premise services enable customers to procure delicious and nutritious meals, even during the shelter-in-place scenarios that are playing out all over the country.

"When the 2020 list of emerging brands was initially compiled, Covid-19 was not yet a factor. We considered postponing publication of the report," says Fishbowl SVP of Analytics, Jayne Strickland. "However, with the restaurant industry taking a big financial hit from this crisis, we couldn't miss the opportunity to rally support not only for these outstanding brands, but for all restaurants working so hard to support their communities."

Top emerging restaurant brands embrace innovative approaches to their food, service, atmosphere and audience. Fishbowl's annual report has a solid track record of identifying brands who go on to show significant growth quickly. Sweetgreen, Cava Grill and Shake Shack are just a few that have made the list as relative unknowns before achieving industry prominence.

The 2020 list features the most diverse set of brands to-date, with 14 industry segments represented. Fishbowl's Top Ten Emerging Brands of 2020 are: Hattie B's Hot Chicken, Dish Society, Bartaco, Mendocino Farms, Tupelo Honey, Luke's Lobster, The Little Beet, Wagamama, Tocaya Organica, Babalu Tacos & Tapas. The full list of 30 brands and complete report can be accessed on Fishbowl's website (https://www2.fishbowl.com/emerging-brands-2020).

About Fishbowl, Inc.

For two decades, Fishbowl has partnered with thousands of restaurants to help create data-directed email and promotions marketing campaigns, as well menu analytics services that optimize pricing and strategy. This full range of solutions keep guests connected, informed, and coming back. Fishbowl enables restaurants to make enlightened decisions, engage guests, increase brand loyalty and accelerate same-store sales. Relied on by more than 70,000 restaurant locations to effectively engage guests, Fishbowl US is headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with remote offices nationwide, as well as offices in the UK and India.

