Fisher Brothers Announces Acquisition of Iconic 747 Aircraft with Plans to Return to Las Vegas as an Immersive Experience

Consistent with the bold and creative character of AREA15, Fisher Brothers' first foray into Las Vegas art and culture, the 747 jet will deliver an exciting and unique adaptive reuse asset to the experiential art and entertainment district. When fully assembled on site, the jet will be an eye-popping 150 feet long and 60 feet wide, an instant landmark in Las Vegas visible for miles.

"We are incredibly excited about the immeasurable creative opportunities that come with repurposing this 747 jet. The possibilities of what we can accomplish with this purchase are endless, and we look forward to sharing more as our vision takes shape," said Winston Fisher, Partner, Fisher Brothers and Chief Executive Officer, AREA15. "The acquisition and remodeling of this plane closely follows our mission at AREA15 of building an emotional connection for visitors through art, entertainment, and experiences."

The aircraft, which once served as a passenger jet in Brazil, will soon serve as Las Vegas' newest must-see destination. Visionary Tony Hsieh, who invested $350m into Downtown Las Vegas, was the first to bring large-scale Burning Man art into the city. This has inspired others to do the same, and one of the reasons the previous owners brought the plane to Las Vegas in 2020. Fisher Brothers' acquisition advances this vision with the goal of providing Las Vegas with a destination unlike any other.

"I am eager to watch the creative vision behind this incredible asset take shape," said Olivia Diaz, Ward 3 City Councilwoman. "The 747 has a rich history of pushing artistic boundaries in Nevada, and we are pleased to welcome its next iteration to Las Vegas. The aircraft will surely be a new landmark for our city."

This purchase builds on Fisher Brothers' growing activity in Las Vegas. In November 2021, Fisher Brothers announced the completion of a neighborhood improvement project on the apartment buildings just west of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15 on Wyandotte Street and Kings Way, delivering 18 thoughtfully curated, graphic-style murals depicting desert animals, plants, and bright colors.

In 2018, Fisher Brothers announced AREA15 as the flagship destination on the 80 acres of frontage along the I-15 interstate that the development firm acquired in 2006. The immersive entertainment complex, offering live events, immersive art and experience, and unique food and drinks, opened to the public in September 2020 and has welcomed over 2 million visitors in the first year. In March of 2022, AREA15 announced plans to expand and open a second location in Orlando, Florida.

Joshua Levine of Fired Up Management brokered the deal between Fisher Brothers and the former owner of the 747 airplane. Currently, the aircraft sits at the Las Vegas Speedway where it will be temporarily stored until further notice. Plans are being finalized for the final landing place for the plane.

About Fisher Brothers

For more than a century, Fisher Brothers has excelled in real estate innovation, developing, owning and operating unique spaces that enable people to thrive. From cutting-edge building design to neighborhood-defining art installations, Fisher Brothers leverages each real estate asset to create one-of-a-kind spaces for people to live, work and play. Fisher Brothers currently owns and operates commercial, residential and experiential retail assets in New York City, Las Vegas, Washington, DC, Miami and Orlando. For additional information about Fisher Brothers, please visit the Company's website at www.fisherbrothers.com .

About AREA15

AREA15 is the world's first purpose-built experiential entertainment district offering live events, immersive activations, monumental art installations, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, ground-breaking technology, bars and eateries, and more. The first location opened in Las Vegas in September 2020, and a second location in Orlando, Florida was recently announced. AREA15 represents a collaborative venture between real estate development firm Fisher Brothers and creative agency Beneville Studios. For more information visit www.AREA15.com .

Media Contact:

BerlinRosen, [email protected]

SOURCE Fisher Brothers