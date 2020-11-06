Fisher Investments Announces New Podcast Series, "The Well-Read Investor"

CAMAS, Wash., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ – Fisher Investments announced the release of a new podcast series, "The Well-Read Investor." The podcast is hosted by Michael Hanson, Senior Vice President of Research at the firm. In "The Well-Read Investor," Hanson talks to world-famous, award-winning authors from a variety of fields to deliver unique insights listeners can use to think differently about the world and be better investors.

Commenting on the podcast, Hanson said, "Great investing means thinking differently, so we present authors with views outside the typical financial press fare. These guests span different fields—they're historians, strategic thinkers, professors, and even professional gamblers. They provide listeners with perspectives that are helpful for investment strategy and life in general."

The most recent podcast guests include:

Past guests also include Meir Statman, Melanie Mitchell, Joshua Gans, W. Brian Arthur, John Gaddis, Amity Shlaes, Larry Siegel and Douglas McCormick.

"I'm thrilled to bring listeners these thoughtful conversations with highly esteemed authors," Hanson said. "Even amid ongoing market uncertainty, knowledge and a long-term approach can help investors and everyone else achieve their goals."

You can find "The Well-Read Investor" on Fisher Investments' website (fisherinvestments.com), or wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

About Fisher Investments

