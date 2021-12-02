Fisher Investments Certified by Great Place to Work® US for Fifth Consecutive Year

CAMAS, Wash., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, was certified by Great Place to Work® for the fifth consecutive year. Great Place to Work® is an independent, global authority on workplace culture and employee experience.

Great Place to Work® certifies companies based on anonymous employee survey results across key factors including compensation, benefits, career advancement opportunities, competence of management and overall workplace atmosphere. Survey feedback revealed Fisher Investments' employees believe the company provides a fair, welcoming and service-focused work environment.

"We are always honored to be recognized by Great Place to Work®," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani, adding, "Cultivating a work environment where our employees can thrive is vital in our mission to better the investment universe and help our clients plan a better financial future."

"We take great pride in receiving the Great Place to Work® certification for the fifth straight year," remarked Greg Miramontes, Fisher Investments' Executive Vice President of Global Human Capital. "This independent recognition is a testament to our hard work and steadfast dedication to help build rewarding, life-long careers for our employees across the entire organization."

Fisher Investments is hiring for a variety of roles globally. Visit FisherCareers.com to learn more about career opportunities. For more details on the Great Place to Work® certification process, please visit www.greatplacetowork.com/our-methodology.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 9/30/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $189 billion in assets globally—over $148 billion for private investors, $38 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

SOURCE Fisher Investments