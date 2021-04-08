Fisher Investments Luxembourg earns Great Place to Work® Certification by leading independent workplace research firm

Fisher Investments Luxembourg earns Great Place to Work® Certification. Tweet this

Highlights from the Fisher Investments Luxembourg Great Place to Work® survey:

94 percent of employees confirmed: When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

92 percent of employees confirmed: I am treated as a full member here regardless of position.

92 percent of employees confirmed: I am able to take time off from work when I think it's necessary.

92 percent of employees confirmed: Our customers would rate the service we deliver as excellent.

"This is the first year our Luxembourg office has participated in the Great Place to Work® program and we are honored to have received Great Place to Work® Certification," said Carrianne Coffey, Senior Executive Vice President of Private Client Group International at Fisher Investments. "Our dedicated employees drive our success forward, and we are proud to support a work environment and culture where they can grow a rewarding career."

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 3/31/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $169 billion in assets—over $109 billion for North American private investors, $40 billion for institutional investors, $17 billion for European private investors and $1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

SOURCE Fisher Investments

Related Links

https://www.fisherinvestments.com/en-us

