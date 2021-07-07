Fisher Investments named to 2021 UK Best Workplaces™ for Women List

LONDON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments UK, a subsidiary of Fisher Investments, was recognized on the 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Women list by Great Place to Work® UK. Fisher Investments UK ranked 36th in the Large Companies category and was recognized alongside companies such as Salesforce, Hilton, Accenture, SC Johnson and Stryker in the overall list. Fisher Investments UK was also named to the overall 2021 UK Best Workplaces™ list.

Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani said, "It's an honor to be named to the UK 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Women list. This recognition is a testament to the tremendous effort we put into building lifelong careers—recruiting, retaining and developing employees from all backgrounds. We believe these efforts enable us to provide better client experiences and further our mission to help more clients achieve their investment goals."

Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, anonymously surveys organizations' employees to identify how their employers foster a positive work environment for employees. Based on those survey results, Fisher Investments UK ranked amongst the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Women in 2021.

Carrianne Coffey, Senior Executive Vice President of Fisher Investments' Private Client Group International, said, "We're thrilled our employees shared that they feel valued and supported. This kind of recognition is extremely important to me as a woman and the leader of our international private client organization. I hope it inspires more women to consider careers in the asset management industry." She continued, "Our firm will always be committed to providing all employees the opportunity to thrive and build rewarding, lifelong careers. These positive employee experiences are ultimately what enable us to deliver world-class service to our clients around the world."

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 6/30/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $188 billion in assets globally—over $144 billion for private investors, $41 billion for institutional investors and $1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

About Fisher Investments UK and Fisher Investments Europe Limited:

Fisher Investments UK is the trading name of Fisher Investments Europe Limited and is part of the global group of Fisher companies. Fisher Investments UK is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA Number 191609) and is registered in England (Company Number 3850593). Fisher Investments Europe UK's registered office is located at Level 18, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5AX. For more information on Fisher Investments Europe UK, please visit https://www.fisherinvestments.com/en-gb.

About Great Place to Work® Awards

Fisher Investments and its affiliates pay a participation fee to, which covers the cost of administering the survey to employees and the analysis and delivery of survey results. To learn more about the Great Places to Work ® UK, follow this link: http://www.greatplacetowork.co.uk/.

