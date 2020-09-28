Fisher Investments Named Top Workplace 2020 by The Oregonian

CAMAS, Wash., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments was recognized as a Top Workplace for the fourth year in a row by The Oregonian, placing eighth on the newspaper's 2020 list of Top Workplaces in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

"This award recognizes the significant investment we make in our employees," said Damian Ornani, Fisher Investments' Chief Executive Officer. "We're honored to be named a Top Workplace in the region for four years in a row. We're committed to continuing to support our employees so they can achieve their goals in an exciting and fulfilling workplace."

"Fostering a positive work environment and a welcoming and inclusive culture where employees can build rewarding, lifelong careers is one our top priorities and we're thrilled to receive this recognition," said Lane Jarvis, Fisher Investments' Chief Global Human Capital Officer and Executive Vice President. "Fisher Investments earned this award because of our outstanding employees and the firm's support of their success."

Based in Camas, Washington, Fisher Investments is a leading money management firm with offices and clients worldwide. The Top Workplaces recognition is based on anonymous feedback from the firm's Camas-based employees gathered through a survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The survey measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of organizations, including alignment, execution and connection.



Fisher Investments has over 100 job openings in Camas, WA; Plano (Dallas), TX; San Mateo, CA; and at their newest office in Tampa, FL. The openings include positions in technology, client service, sales, operations, human capital and investment management. You can find out more at https://www.fishercareers.com/. A finance or business degree is not required—the firm encourages candidates from all professional and academic backgrounds to apply.



About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 06/30/2020, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $123 billion in assets—over $79 billion for North American private investors, $29 billion for institutional investors, $12 billion for European private investors and $1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business units: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International, and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a diverse global client base. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. He currently writes monthly, native language columns in major media organizations spanning Western Europe and Asia. He has also been published in USA Today, the UK's Financial Times and numerous other publications globally. Ken Fisher has authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

