Fisher Investments Recognized By 2021 Top Workplaces Award

Fisher Investments named to Top Workplaces USA and Top Workplaces Financial Services Lists Tweet this

Both awards were earned based on feedback from a regional survey many of the firm's Washington-, California- and Texas-based employees took in February 2020. The workplace survey measures 15 culture drivers organized into four themes. Scoring well indicates a healthy organization, more-engaged employees and better business results. Companies with the highest overall scores, compared to like-sized companies in their region, qualified as Top Workplaces.

"We're excited to earn these two new Top Workplaces awards and to be recognized, not only in our industry, but among other top organizations across the US," said Fisher Investments' Chief Executive Officer Damian Ornani. "These awards reflect our dedication to promoting a healthy workplace culture that supports our employees' success as they grow rewarding Fisher careers."

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 12/31/2020, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $159 billion in assets—over $101 billion for North American private investors, $39 billion for institutional investors, $16 billion for European private investors and $1 billion for US small- to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

SOURCE Fisher Investments

Related Links

https://www.fisherinvestments.com/en-us

