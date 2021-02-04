Fisher Investments' US Private Client Group Passes $100 Billion in Assets Under Management

Firm's largest business unit now serves over 65,000 high net worth Americans Tweet this

Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani said, "We're honored by our clients who entrust us with the great responsibility of managing their investments. We take that responsibility seriously and always put our clients' interests first. Those principles continue to guide us as we help even more families work toward brighter financial futures."

Jill Hitchcock, Fisher Investments' Senior Executive Vice President responsible for the US Private Client Group, added, "Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and client-first mentality of our employees. We're honored that so many families across the United States trust Fisher Investments to help them accomplish their goals."

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 12/31/2020, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $159 billion in assets—over $101 billion for North American private investors, $39 billion for institutional investors, $16 billion for European private investors and $1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across Western Europe as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

