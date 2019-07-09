Fisher Space Pen Co. and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Unveil New Legacy Display of the Iconic "Astronaut Pen"

Part of the reimagining of the Apollo/Saturn V Center for the 50 th anniversary, the Fisher Space Pen Legacy exhibit includes a timeline of the development of the revolutionary zero gravity pen by Paul C. Fisher, inventor and founder of the Fisher Pen Co. The exhibit also includes a series of Fisher Space Pen models commemorating several historic landmark dates in space history as well as a timeline of memorable highlights throughout the 50-year history of the Fisher Space Pen. A series of events held at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and in the community will take place throughout the month of July honoring Apollo 11's historic Moon landing. An event schedule and ticket information can be found on the visitor complex website at www.KennedySpaceCenter.com .

"Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has been a wonderful partner for the last 14 years," said Cary Fisher, President, Fisher Space Pen Co. "We are especially excited for this opportunity to tell our company story as it related to our work with NASA and the Apollo missions specifically, over the last 50 years."

"The Fisher Space Pen exhibit shares the rich history and evolution of an iconic company that has contributed to space exploration from the beginning," said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. "The Apollo/Saturn V Center is the perfect location for this exhibit and we are thrilled to share this story with our visitors as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon mission."

Fisher Space Pen Co. is a family-owned company and its products are proudly made in America. The company recently celebrated the 50th Anniversary of its AG7 Astronaut Space Pen's maiden flight aboard NASA's Apollo 7 on October 11, 1968. The Fisher Space Pen brand has become an iconic symbol of American technology and design.

