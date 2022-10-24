Fishing Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 5.05 Bn, Global Leisure Products Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fishing equipment market has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, includes a variety of categories, including musical instruments, sports equipment, recreational vehicles, camping equipment, toys, bicycles, and other consumer-oriented games. The growth of the global leisure products market will be driven by factors such as growing memberships in health and fitness clubs, an increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, the rising number of dual-income households, and strong growth in online sales. Some of the key issues faced by the global leisure products market include the threat from counterfeit products, stringent regulatory compliances for toy manufacturers, and increased trade barriers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fishing Equipment Market 2022-2026

The fishing equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 5.05 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing recreational fishing is one of the key factors driving the fishing equipment market's growth. However, the preference for pre-used and rental fishing equipment is challenging the market's growth.

Fishing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The fishing equipment market report covers the following areas:

Fishing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc., Decathlon SA, Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co., Gamakatsu USA Inc., GLOBERIDE Inc., Jarvis Walker Group, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Maver UK Ltd., OKUMA FISHING TACKLE Co. Ltd., PFG Group Pty Ltd., PRADCO Outdoor Brands Inc., Pure Fishing Inc., Rapala VMC Corp., Rome Specialty Co Inc., SENSAS s.a., SHIMANO INC, The Orvis Co. Inc., The Saltwater Edge, TICA FISHING TACKLE, and Weihai Guangwei Group Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Fishing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Fishing Rod



Fishing Reel



Fishing Lure



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Fishing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist fishing equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fishing equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fishing equipment market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fishing equipment market vendors

Fishing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.28% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc., Decathlon SA, Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co., Gamakatsu USA Inc., GLOBERIDE Inc., Jarvis Walker Group, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Maver UK Ltd., OKUMA FISHING TACKLE Co. Ltd., PFG Group Pty Ltd., PRADCO Outdoor Brands Inc., Pure Fishing Inc., Rapala VMC Corp., Rome Specialty Co Inc., SENSAS s.a., SHIMANO INC, The Orvis Co. Inc., The Saltwater Edge, TICA FISHING TACKLE, and Weihai Guangwei Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

