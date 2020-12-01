Fishtech CYDERES Delivers Managed Security Services and Cloud Native Analytics Platform (CNAP) through Google Cloud

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishtech CYDERES today announced the availability of both their managed security services and Cloud Native Analytics Platform SIEM solution on the Google Cloud Marketplace providing customers with comprehensive solutions for detection and response of information security threats, and the cost-effective storage and analytics of security data.

CYDERES award-winning managed security services now available via Google Cloud Marketplace include Managed Detection and Response, SOC as a Service, Cloud Governance as a Service, and Security Incident Response Team.

In addition to managed security services, the CYDERES Cloud Native Analytics Platform (CNAP) is now available via Google Cloud Marketplace. The proprietary CNAP platform combines comprehensive threat detection, investigation, and workflow along with reporting for compliance and operations. CNAP is powered by and built on Google Chronicle.

CNAP is delivered as a product + service fusion that eliminates the overhead of customer-driven management, tuning, and upgrades that can consume significant operational effort in traditional SIEM deployments. With a fixed, predictable pricing model that is decoupled from data volume and usage, CYDERES CNAP enables organizations to collect and analyze all their security telemetry.

"Current SIEM solutions are just repeats of past mistakes," says Gary Fish, CEO and Founder of Fishtech Group. "With CNAP available via Google Cloud Marketplace, we have completely reimagined and created what a SIEM should have been all along."

Benefits to the customer include up to 500% total cost of ownership advantage over traditional consumption-based SIEM solutions, enhanced advanced threat detection, improved return on security investment, higher analyst productivity, and easy expansion to managed services including CYDERES Managed Detection and Response (MDR).

"We're excited to offer the CYDERES Cloud Native Analytics Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace and help the Google Cloud Marketplace community cost effectively address key information security challenges" says Eric Foster, President of CYDERES.

"CNAP customers can easily take advantage of the unparalleled data lake and analytics capability of Chronicle but also get the SIEM capabilities they need and expect, such as operational and compliance reports, dashboards, additional detection and correlation capabilities including support for Sigma rules, and incident and case management including out-of-the-box integration with all popular ticketing and SOAR platforms."

CYDERES CNAP is built on Google Cloud infrastructure for performance, scale, availability, trust, and compliance. CNAP leverages Chronicle's unified security data model, high performance APIs, and advanced rules engine. This combination of Google Cloud, Chronicle, and CNAP represent a purpose-built security data lake with SIEM capabilities, supporting unlimited ingestion of enterprise security telemetry at a low, fixed, per-employee price.

With a rich library of pre-built data connectors and SOC-ready content including correlation rules, dashboards, and workflows, CNAP enables organizations to modernize their security with a cost-effective solution for storing and analyzing all enterprise security telemetry and making it useful for detecting, hunting, and responding to both current and emerging security threats.

CYDERES' broader portfolio of offerings provide the people, process, and technology to help organizations manage cybersecurity risks, detect threats, and respond to security incidents in real time via human-led, machine driven security as a service.

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud. Google Cloud Marketplace allows customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

The availability of CYDERES managed security offerings via Google Cloud Marketplace provides customers with the opportunity to optimize their security program while maximizing cost efficiency in their overall financial commitment to Google Cloud.

About Fishtech

Born in the cloud, Fishtech Group is the leading current-generation service provider enabling secure business transformation. Our experienced cybersecurity professionals plan, produce, and implement innovative solutions that ensure security and success. We make businesses more secure while increasing productivity and visibility. We focus on threats so you can focus on your business.

Fishtech Group includes the Security-as-a-Service division CYDERES and the security analytics firm Haystax of McLean, VA as well as venture partner Foresite of Overland Park, KS. Learn more at https://fishtech.group/ or contact us at [email protected].

