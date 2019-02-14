Fishtech Hires Fortune 1 CISO and establishes Cyber Innovation Center

At Fishtech, Kilker will be responsible for driving internal and customer-facing initiatives related to security, governance, and compliance. Additionally, he will run and oversee a newly created Cyber Innovation Center in Northwest Arkansas .

"I am excited to join the nationally recognized Fishtech team with its history of building large, fast-growth companies in the cybersecurity space," says Kilker. "Being part of such an entrepreneurial team is a career high, and I'm especially pleased with this opportunity to bring leading edge cybersecurity resources to the Northwest Arkansas region."

"Kerry is an icon in our space," says Gary Fish, CEO and Founder of Fishtech Group. "Having worked at the 'Fortune 1' for 30-plus years, Kerry brings a wealth of knowledge from his viewpoint of customer wants and needs. His hard-won perspective will help tailor our service and technology offerings to serve today's heavily burdened CISOs. With Kerry's guidance, we expect to accelerate Fishtech's triple digit growth trajectory in the years to come."

Fishtech's Cyber Innovation Center will bring cybersecurity training, technology, and resources to Northwest Arkansas. The center is designed to bridge the resource and talent gap in high growth areas of the country – a gap that is often overlooked yet increasingly critical to enterprise success. In collaboration with local corporations, communities, and municipalities, Fishtech will bring much needed cybersecurity talent and attention to these smaller cities featuring concentrations of high-growth companies with growing cybersecurity needs.

