Fishtech's CYDERES launches Cloud Native Analytics Platform to provide enhanced SIEM bundle for Google Chronicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CYDERES, the Security-as-a-Service division of Fishtech Group, announces the launch of its Cloud Native Analytics Platform (CNAP, pronounced 'snap'). CNAP provides a cloud-native SIEM delivered as-a-Service, designed to enhance and extend the revolutionary analytics and data lake capabilities of Google Chronicle.

"Current SIEM solutions are just repeats of past mistakes," says Gary Fish, CEO of Fishtech Group. "With CNAP, in partnership with Google, we have completely reimagined and created what a SIEM should have been all along."

CNAP is delivered as a product + service fusion that eliminates the overhead of customer-driven management and tuning. With a fixed, predictable price decoupled from volume, CNAP enables organizations to collect and analyze all their security telemetry.

"CNAP brings significant features to enhance and extend Google Chronicle," says Eric Foster, President of CYDERES. "Customers benefit from the unparalleled capabilities of Chronicle and get the SIEM they require, including reports, dashboards, enhanced correlation, and case management."

CNAP provides organizations the choice to modernize or augment their current SIEM, with a flexible platform that can power in-house SOCs, third party services, or CYDERES services.

Benefits include up to 500% TCO advantage over consumption-based SIEMs, higher analyst productivity, and easy expansion to managed services including CYDERES's own Managed Detection and Response (MDR).

Key features include:

Prebuilt and custom reports and dashboards

Enhanced detection and correlation, including Sigma rule support

Native integrations with workflow and SOAR platforms, including ServiceNow, JIRA, RSA Archer, Onspring, Demisto, Phantom, and Swimlane

Support for extended data sources, including IOT and Cloud

Managed integrations to enable data flows from any SaaS or cloud platform, including AWS, Azure, and GCP

Full support for legacy SIEM platforms such as Splunk, Arcsight, Qradar and Logrythym, for companies that wish to enhance their current SIEM or offload high-volume telemetry from it

CNAP is built on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) infrastructure for unmatched performance, scale, availability, and compliance. CNAP leverages Chronicle's unified security data model, high performance APIs, and advanced rules engine (YARA-L). The combination of GCP, Chronicle, and CNAP represent a purpose-built data lake with SIEM capabilities, enabling unlimited ingestion of security telemetry at a low per-employee price. Security telemetry is retained in an instantly accessible, sub-second-searchable state, 12 months hot by default.

With a library of connectors and content including correlation rules, SOC and compliance dashboards, and workflows, CNAP enables organizations to modernize their security with a cost-effective solution for storing and analyzing all enterprise security telemetry, and making it useful for detecting, hunting, and responding to emerging security threats.

