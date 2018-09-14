Fiskars Wins 2019 Teachers' Choice Award for Battery-powered Pencil Sharpener

MADISON, Wisconsin, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fiskars, the World's #1 Scissors Brand, recently won Learning® Magazine's 2019 Teachers' ChoiceSM Award for the Classroom for its Battery-powered Pencil Sharpener. This tool was selected as the very best in classroom-tested, teacher-recommended products.

Learning® Magazine's Teachers' ChoiceSM Awards are one of the most recognized and prestigious awards in the educational market. This is the 25th annual program and marks the 14th year Fiskars has been named an award recipient. Each year, teachers from across the United States judge the entries based on quality, instructional value, ease of use, and innovation to honor products of exceptional quality and outstanding performance in the classroom.

"It is always an honor to be recognized for this award," said Fiskars Americas Vice President of Marketing Jay Gillespie. "Fiskars is continuously innovating and expanding product offerings in all categories, including back-to-school. Receiving the Teachers' Choice Award reinforces we're doing our job of creating tools that kids and teachers love."

Fiskars is the #1 Teacher Recommended Brand of kids scissors. Known for the Original Orange-Handled Scissors™, Fiskars has a long-standing heritage of quality cutting tools and Fiskars scissors are guaranteed for life.

