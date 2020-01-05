Fisker Ocean at CES 2020: New All-Electric Luxury SUV Pricing, Global Production and Brand Experience Details Revealed

- The world's most sustainable vehicle unveiled at Consumer Electronics Show 2020, stand 3002 (North Hall); Live social media walk-around with Henrik Fisker will take place on Jan. 7, 2020

- Additional pricing details revealed: full purchase option starting at $37,499 (U.S.) MSRP – $29,999 after U.S. tax credit; flexible lease starting at $379 (U.S.) per month with all maintenance and service included

- Worldwide manufacturing strategy: global and localized supply chains across the U.S., Europe and China will result in more than 1 million vehicles projected to be produced between 2022 and 2027

- Fully-engineered, production ready platform will underpin two additional Fisker models

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisker Inc. – designer and manufacturer of the world's most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – is revealing additional details surrounding the Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury SUV at Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas. On the heels of the latest news surrounding the vehicle, including a unique partnership with Electrify America, the largest, open DC Fast charging network for EVs in the United States, Fisker is shedding light on new purchase options for a limited amount of vehicles, unique sustainable design touches and fun in-cabin brand experiences.