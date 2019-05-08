FIT: SYNTAX Showcases SAP Portfolio at Sapphire Now at Booth 1940

MONTREAL, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global IT provider SYNTAX exhibits at this year's Sapphire Now SAP conference and the ASUG Annual Conference, which currently takes place in Orlando, Florida. With the acquisition of the global IT service provider FIT (Freudenberg IT) in March, SYNTAX gained a broad portfolio of SAP services that is the focal point of its exhibition stand. SYNTAX is leveraging these new SAP services to help mid-sized manufacturers with digital transformation, migration to the cloud, and operating multi-cloud environments. Solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), HANA migration and application management services, and security for SAP and the cloud are on display as well. The intelligent autonomous cloud—a self-healing cloud environment—is also showcased at booth 1940. Examples of how SYNTAX customers are using the IIoT and hybrid cloud environments round out the exhibition.

With the merger of SYNTAX and FIT, proven SAP services from FIT have now become even more compelling. The design of the company's exhibition at Sapphire Now reflects the recent merger. It's the first time the two partners are appearing under the banner of their new corporate design as SYNTAX. The new corporate logo was recently revealed at the 2019 FIT Customer Innovation Day in Frankfurt, Germany. It embodies the synergies between SYNTAX, FIT, and EmeraldCube, three partners that have joined to form a new and powerful organization.

"We share the same values," said Syntax CEO Christian Primeau. "We're all focused on generating outstanding results for our customers and treating our employees with respect. Our portfolios complement one another perfectly. The new SYNTAX is a fusion of three companies that are an outstanding match. We're very pleased to be the largest independent multi-ERP provider at this year's Sapphire."

Cloud experts can look forward to the company's presentation on 'How to Optimize Your Hybrid and Multi-Clouds' on Wednesday at 12 pm. Chris Pomeroy, vice president of cloud solutions at SYNTAX, will deliver the 20-minute presentation. He will demonstrate how businesses can generate maximum value with their cloud environments and how service providers can help them make the most out of the opportunity.

"Sapphire is a really special event for us because FIT has always had a very close relationship with SAP," Primeau said. "Now, we're coming to the conference as SYNTAX for the first time and presenting our new company to the community. Everyone from SYNTAX who is attending the show is looking forward to some great conversations -- about new technologies, the latest developments in the community, and our new organization."

Since 1972, SYNTAX has been providing comprehensive technology solutions to businesses of all sizes throughout North America. Today, SYNTAX is highly regarded as a leading Managed Cloud Provider for mission critical enterprise applications. In March 2019, SYNTAX, FIT (formerly known as Freudenberg IT) and EMERALDCUBE Solutions have joined forces, transforming into the new SYNTAX. Read more .

