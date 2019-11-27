Fitbit Versa 2 & Charge 3 Black Friday Deals 2019: All the Best Fitness Tracker & Smartwatch Deals Rounded up by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find an updated list of Black Friday Fitbit deals, featuring savings on Fitbit Versa Lite, Charge, Alta and Ace fitness trackers and Aria smart scales. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday team at Deal Tomato.

Fitbit is a popular fitness tracker aimed at improving workout and health routines. It works mainly by tracking heart rate with PurePulse, the first automatic continuous, chest strap free technology. That data is then used to estimate sleeping patterns, step count, calories burned, exercise and sleep. Fitbit is meant to be used with a complementary app that gives a wider look at the stats, which in turn, can help users track their health and achieve their fitness goals. Best-selling models of the Fitbit include the Versa, Versa 2, Versa lite, Charge 2, Charge 3 and Alta HR.

