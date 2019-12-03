Fitch Ratings confirms Ecopetrol S.A.'s investment grade rating

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL,NYSE: EC) reports that the risk-rating agency Fitch Ratings has maintained the company's credit rating at BBB with negative outlook, and its stand-alone rating (without incorporating government support) at bbb.

In the press release, Fitch noted the strength of Ecopetrol's financial profile, due to the continuous improvement in its credit metrics in 2019. The agency also emphasized the company's solid liquidity position, supported by its cash deposits, positive cash flow generation, strong access to the capital markets and adequate debt maturity profile.

In its report, the rating agency noted the improvement in reserves life in 2018 to 7.2 years, from 6.8 years in 2016, as a result of a reserves replacement ratio of 129%.

The rating agency also highlighted the company's close relationship with the Colombian government and its strategic importance for the country. The negative outlook is in line with the outlook for the Republic of Colombia (BBB/ negative).

Ecopetrol is Colombia's largest firm and is an integrated oil company that is among the 50 largest in the world and the four largest in Latin America. In addition to Colombia, where it generates over 60% of the country's production, it is active in exploration and production in Brazil, Peru and the United States (Gulf of Mexico). Ecopetrol operates the largest refinery in Colombia, most of the country's oil-pipeline and polyduct network, and is significantly increasing its share of bio-fuels. This press release contains statements relating to business prospects, estimates of operating and financial results, and Ecopetrol's growth prospects. All are projections, and therefore are based solely on management's expectations of the company's future and its continuous access to capital to finance its sales plan. Achieving these estimates in the future depends on its performance under given market conditions, regulations, competition, the performance of the Colombian economy and industry, and other factors; therefore, they are subject to change without prior notice.

