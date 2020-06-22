FITLIGHT® Sponsoring COVID-19 Sports Vision and Recovery Virtual Conference

MIAMI, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FITLIGHT®, a technology company who designs and creates innovative exercise and training environments with light sensors, announced today it will sponsor a virtual conference titled, "Surviving COVID-19: The Road to Recovery." This event, organized by Optometric Management, is scheduled to take place on June 30th, 2020, beginning at 8:00 PM EDT. The panel discussion will have a central theme focused on how vision practices are adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic, including topics such as: operating amid social distancing needs, outfitting your staff and patients with appropriate safety protocols, and leveraging virtual and online components to maintain or increase your business, among others.

The panel will include five Doctors of Optometry (O.D.) from across the United States, three of which utilize FITLIGHT® in their offices with patients. Dr. Daniel Llewellyn, Vision Performance Specialist at Dr. Dan's Family Eye Care and Team Eye Doctor for the Florida Panthers, Dr. Jarrod Davies, Clinical Director of the Utah Vision Development Center and Moderator, Dr. Charles Shidlofsky, Vice President of the International Sports Vision Association, will highlight the versatility that FITLIGHT® products offer, and its place in the future of Sports Optometry. The discussion will undoubtedly push Sports Optometry and Visual Rehabilitation forward into a world post COVID-19.

"FITLIGHT® is our 'go to' training tool when working with athletes to improve cognitive function," said Dr. Daniel Llewellyn, Vision Performance Specialist at Dr. Dan's Family Eye Care and Team Eye Doctor for the Florida Panthers. "Its versatility allows us to improve on a players decision making, reaction time and eye-hand coordination in almost any athletic environment. FITLIGHT's innovative technology has allowed us to take Visual Performance Training for our athletes in the iGYM to extraordinary levels!"

"We are excited to be involved in this groundbreaking event featuring many of the best Doctors of Optometry in the United States," said Rob Bouw, Director of Sales at FITLIGHT®. "Each doctor involved will offer fantastic perspective and will be at the forefront of pushing the Optometry space forward. FITLIGHT® fits right into the future of Optometry, making this a perfect event for us to support."

About FITLIGHT®

FITLIGHT Corp. is headquartered in Ontario, Canada, and serves customers worldwide. FITLIGHT® specializes in designing and creating equipment and technology applicable in sports, healthcare and tactical industries and have embraced innovative technology in the creation of products for all to enjoy in the pursuit of performance excellence. The goal at FITLIGHT® is to change the way performance is measured and to be the global leader in revolutionizing human performance by offering interactive, adaptable, and measurable training solutions, and improving the relationship between the brain and body.

For more information, please visit https://www.fitlighttraining.com.

Connect / Follow FITLIGHT®

LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

SOURCE FITLIGHT

Related Links

https://www.fitlighttraining.com

