Fitness Brand 54D Launches New Add-Ons To Its Digital Program

54D ON graduates keep pushing their limits in their fitness journey upon completing the high intensity program. The new 54D ON + Upper Body Add-On and 54D ON + Lower Body Add-On give graduates the opportunity to continue to challenge themselves.

The new add-ons will be available for purchase starting June 7th and must be purchased in conjunction with the full 54D ON program. 54D ON + Upper Body and 54D ON + Lower Body each cost $425 and consist of the regular 54D ON, 9-week program plus 27 upper body episodes or lower body episodes, depending on the program selected, and 18 episodes focusing on abs and core. Each new episode is 30 minutes each and can be found on the dashboard of the regular 54D ON classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for the upper body, and Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the core workouts.

"Since starting 54D ON, we've had people sign up for the program back to back," said brand founder and former professional soccer player Rodrigo Garduño. "With the new add-ons, we wanted to give our repeat graduates the opportunity to improve their training and performance."

Launched in July 2020 by elite fitness brand 54D , 54D ON is a 9-week online program divided into three specialized areas including high intensity training, tutorials on nutrition and recovery, as well as a community component. Online members are divided into smaller groups led by one of 54D's coaches who are dedicated specifically to them, offering full guidance.

The 54D ON program was designed to deliver measurable results through a combination of high intensity training and discipline. 54D has taken an educational approach for the online program, creating training sessions and tutorials so participants can learn proper exercise techniques and good nutritional practices by the time they complete all the courses throughout the nine weeks.

The 54D in-studio and online system delivers results through a no-excuses, full-commitment approach to fitness. Founded in 2012 in Mexico City, 54D's followers include top supermodels, elite professional athletes and chart-topping singers from all over the world, including: Adriana Lima, Alex Rodriguez, Fonseca, Juanes, Jorge Posada and more. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic that led to widespread business shutdowns, 54D found a loyal fan base on social media, where Garduño hosted daily workouts, drawing over 35,000 viewers working out together every morning on Instagram Live and over 150,000 daily views.

54D currently has locations in Coral Gables, Fla., Colombia and Mexico, and will open its second U.S. location later this year in the Miami Design District as part of its expansion plans.

54D is a results-based, nine-week training program that combines high-intensity group training, custom nutrition and recovery therapy. Founded by former professional athlete Rodrigo Garduño, the system guarantees results to anyone who is willing to fully commit for the duration of the program. 54D is not a gym, but a movement. To learn more visit www.54d.com .

