Fitness Equipment Market Size to grow by USD 7.71 billion| Increased Demand for Home Fitness Equipment to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Dec 28, 2021, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fitness Equipment Market by Product (cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment, and other equipment), End-user (individual users and health clubs and gyms), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the fitness equipment market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 7.71 billion, as per the latest market analysis report from Technavio. The report also identifies the report to witness a decelerating CAGR of 18.52% during the forecast period. Factors influencing the market positively and adversely are also discussed comprehensively in the report.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increased demand for home fitness equipment and technological advancements in fitness equipment are some of the key market drivers. Consumers are learning to use advanced home fitness equipment via online videos and apps without the need to engage trainers, thus saving on costs. Furthermore, hectic work schedules and an increase in health issues have compelled people to undertake some form of exercise daily to remain healthy and prevent health-related issues, thus increasing the demand for fitness equipment.
However, factors such as high cost of fitness equipment and the availability of counterfeit products will challenge market growth. Consumers find joining health clubs more economical than buying home fitness equipment. Also, some people living in developing countries are more skeptical about spending on health clubs and gym memberships. Furthermore, the presence of several local brands offering counterfeit products in the global fitness equipment market is leading to market fragmentation, thus resulting in issues such as the lack of price standardization, an uneven competitive scenario, and market share erosion.
The fitness equipment market report is segmented by Product (cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment, and other equipment), End-user (individual users and health clubs and gyms), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). The fitness equipment market share growth by the cardiovascular training equipment segment will be significant during the forecast period. The cardiovascular training equipment segment includes treadmills, cross-trainers, stationary bikes, and ski machines. Increasing health awareness among consumers is driving the segment's growth.
North America will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key market for fitness equipment in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The increased prevalence of age-related health conditions will facilitate the fitness equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Core Health and Fitness LLC
- Dyaco International Inc.
- Icon Health and Fitness Inc.
- Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co. Ltd.
- Johnson Health Tech Inc.
- Life fitness
- Nautilus Inc.
- Panatta Srl
- TECHNOGYM Spa
- Tunturi New Fitness BV
|
Fitness Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 18.52%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 7.71 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
48.57
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Core Health and Fitness LLC, Dyaco International Inc., Icon Health and Fitness Inc., Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., Panatta Srl, TECHNOGYM Spa, and Tunturi New Fitness BV
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
