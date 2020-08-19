Fitness Expert Drew Manning Announces New Fit 2 Fat 2 Forty Challenge To Gain And Lose 60 Pounds As He Turns 40

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness expert Drew Manning who skyrocketed into stardom when he went from fit to fat and intentionally gained 70 pounds in 2011, revealed today his plans to get fat again for his new challenge, Fit 2 Fat 2 Forty.

The Fit 2 Fat 2 Forty journey will take Drew through the highs and lows of gaining weight over four months beginning at the end of August, and then attempting to lose that weight beginning in January, 2021, while focusing on four diets (Paleo, Keto, Vegan and Vegetarian). He will showcase all the things you shouldn't do when good diets go bad (hence why you would gain weight) while following each diet. Under the guidance of a medical professional and armed with eight years as a fitness and nutrition expert, Drew will examine the mental, emotional and physical struggles of those who gain and lose weight while examining the added challenge of age as he approaches and then turns 40 in December.

"I gained so much knowledge when I first did the Fit 2 Fat 2 Fit experiment, gaining and losing 70 pounds," said Manning. "I was on the brink of diabetes and other weight related medical conditions and felt lethargic for the first time in my life. Now, I have empathy for what some of my clients go through when they try to lose weight." He added, "this new challenge came about when I started to explore turning 40 and how your body can change with age and I'm focusing on some of the most popular diets and the pitfalls and how to be successful with each of them."

"I have no idea what will happen this time around when my fat cells are awakened", continued Manning, "because it's easier to gain more weight when you've been fat in your past."

The entire Fit 2 Fat 2 Forty journey will be documented across social media channels and Fit2Fat2Forty.com beginning on August 27, 2020. A program launch video can be viewed beginning today on http://fit2fat2fit.com/forty .

On a weekly basis Drew will do a live weigh in and a food challenge to showcase how a specialty diet can go wrong. He will also take you along on his food shopping trips and take you down the aisles. Throughout the months, he will be joined by Dr. Mike Cobble who will guide him as his doctor and other notable experts like Mark Sisson (Paleo), Thomas DeLauer (Keto), and others in their respective fields to interject with knowledge and insight into what he is experiencing. Drew will also undergo a series of cognitive tests throughout the journey under the eye of four time U.S. National Memory Champion Nelson Dellis, to investigate the role weight gain plays on memory performance. The last day he will gain weight is his 40th birthday on December 27th and then it's really on...Drew will then switch gears to follow the four diets properly to lose the weight he's gained and will invite everyone to join him on January 3, 2021 to become healthy and fit alongside him.

Drew has a very clear intention this time around to show how and why empathy is critical for those who struggle with physical transformation. He knows now from personal experience that people who are overweight are wrongfully judged, misunderstood, and too often labeled as lazy or less than because of their weight. He truly believes empathy can help bridge that gap by aiming to understand a person's mental and emotional state of mind, and how they influence their weight gain in the first place.

About Drew Manning:

Drew Manning is a fitness trainer and Keto Diet expert. Drew made major headlines eight years ago when he embarked on a journey to gain 70 pounds to understand what his clients undergo and experience the challenges himself. "Fit2Fat2Fit: The Unexpected Lessons from Gaining and Losing 75 lbs on Purpose" is a New York Times Bestseller, released in 2012, and his weight gain and weight loss journey was made into a TV show for A&E. Drew has been covered by every major media outlet and surprised himself with how it was equally an emotional journey as physical.

