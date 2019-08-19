Fitz Frames Launches Customized Eyewear App Specializing in Children's Glasses

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Fitz Frames unveiled a customized eyewear app specializing in children's glasses. Led by Founder Heidi Hertel and CEO Gabriel Schlumberger, the revolutionary service offers families convenient and accessible means of purchasing prescription eyewear as well as blue-light blocking lenses and sunglasses for children ages 3 and up. Starting at $95, every pair of Fitz Frames is specifically designed and manufactured for each individual child, from the size of the frames to the shapes and colors they choose.

"As a mother of three, I've experienced firsthand the challenges that come along with a child who wears glasses," says Fitz Frames Founder and Co-CEO Heidi Hertel. "They're expensive, they break, they're frequently lost or they just don't fit their little faces properly. We're thrilled to finally be able to offer parents a convenient solution that enables kids to see the world more clearly."

Fitz Frames is transforming a previously stressful event into one that's fun, easy and convenient. The app's life-like augmented reality process enables users to try-on Fitz's current catalogue of six frame shapes in eight different colors from the comfort of home, removing the hassle of going to the store while simultaneously offering an improved fit. Using advanced facial mapping to take accurate measurements from easy to snap in-app photographs, the Fitz Frames app is providing customers with an enhanced fitting experience.

Every pair of frames can be engraved with each child's name for further customization and arrives ready-to-wear the moment you open the box.

"Nearly 20 million kids in the U.S. need prescription glasses, but the options available are limited and don't reflect the unique personalities of our children," says Fitz Frames Co-CEO Gabriel Schlumberger. "We are excited to offer kids and parents customized, 3D-printed glasses that are fun, stylish, and most importantly made specifically for them."

Once frames are selected, glasses are 3-D printed using Selective Laser Sintering laser printers at the Fitz Frames factory in Youngstown, Ohio. Tailor made to reflect the unique contours of each child's face, Fitz Frames are also outfitted with snap fit hinges. The upgraded design technique is play-ready and eliminates the risk of loose screws - making sure there's no interruptions to parent's or their children's days.

Parents will have the ability to manage individual profiles for each child, allowing them to track their orders, update prescriptions, and see previous styles and selections. In addition to individual purchases, Fitz Frames also offers a subscription option, providing members with two sets of glasses and unlimited replacement frames for $185 per year. After the first two pairs, Fitz Frames will cover the cost of additional frames, subscribers are only responsible for the cost of lenses and shipping.

Starting today, the Fitz Frames app is available on the App Store. For more information and to shop the Fitz Frames catalogue, please visit FitzFrames.com

SOURCE Fitz Frames

Related Links

https://www.fitzframes.com

