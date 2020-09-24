Fitzsimmons Center for Litigation & Advocacy at West Virginia University College of Law Established With $1.25 Million Donation

WHEELING, W.Va., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fitzsimmons Law Firm, a personal injury and litigation firm based in Wheeling, West Virginia, has announced that the Fitzsimmons Foundation, has pledged a gift of $1.25 million to the West Virginia University College of Law to be used to establish what will be known as the Fitzsimmons Center for Litigation and Advocacy. The gift will also be used to rename the College's event venue to "Fitzsimmons Hall." The donation was made to the WVU Foundation, a nonprofit organization responsible for private donations granted to the university.

The purpose of the new Fitzsimmons Center will be to provide law students an enhanced curriculum that offers training opportunities to develop their litigation and advocacy skills. A formal concentration in "Litigation and Advocacy Skills" at the College of Law is also in development.

Clayton Fitzsimmons, an owner and managing member of the Fitzsimmons Law Firm, said: "We are so proud of West Virginia University and the College of Law and everything they mean to our great State. We are pleased to know that our gift will be used to further the great tradition of litigators, advocates, and trial lawyers in West Virginia for many generations to come."

"We are also confident that the Center will further WVU's College of Law's standing as a national leader in legal education and serve to promote the practice of law in West Virginia and beyond," remarked Rocky Fitzsimmons, another owner and managing member of the firm.

Jessica Haught, a professor and interim associate dean for Administration at the College, has been selected to serve as the director of the Fitzsimmons Center for Litigation and Advocacy. She and her colleagues will work together to develop the new curriculum.

WVU President Gordon Gee commended the Gift, saying: "To educate our future leaders and fulfill our mission to serve the public good, West Virginia University depends on partners like the Fitzsimmons family. Their vision and the generosity of their gift to the College of Law will help improve our justice system and make our communities—and the world—a better place."

More information about the Fitzsimmons Center for Litigation & Advocacy will be released as the project develops. In the meantime, visit the West Virginia University College of Law website at www.law.wvu.edu and find the Fitzsimmons Law Firm, PLLC online at www.fitzsimmonsfirm.com.

SOURCE Fitzsimmons Law Firm, PLLC

Related Links

http://www.fitzsimmonsfirm.com

