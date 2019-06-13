FIU First South Florida University To Be Designated "Emerging Preeminent Research University"

MIAMI, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FIU is one step closer to becoming Florida's next preeminent research university. On Thursday, the Board of Governors designated FIU as an "emerging preeminent state research university."



"As a relatively young institution – compared to our peers in the State University System – this is a major milestone moment in our history," said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg. "It's an honor to receive this kind of recognition from the state legislature and the Board of Governors, because it truly speaks to their confidence in our mission to provide economic mobility for our diverse community, while also accelerating our efforts as a top-tier research university."



Introduced into Florida law in 2013, the Florida Preeminence program elevates and rewards the state's highest-performing state research universities based on student success and research performance metrics. Currently, three of Florida's 12 public universities have met these standards. In 2016, the new 'emerging preeminent' status was created – allowing designated universities the opportunity to create a plan to reach preeminent status.



"Thank you to our faculty who played a critical role in FIU's meteoric rise in research preeminence going from meeting only two preeminent criteria in 2018 to eight in 2019," said Kenneth G. Furton, FIU Provost and Executive Vice President.



FIU met eight emerging preeminent metrics in the following categories:

Average GPA and SAT score

Freshman retention rate

National Academy Members

Non-medical science and engineering research expenditures

National ranking in STEM research expenditures

Patents awarded

Doctoral degrees awarded annually

Number of Post-Doctoral Appointees

FIU is focused on three additional metrics to achieve preeminence designation:

Top 50 public university in national rankings

Science and engineering research expenditures

Four-year graduation rate for full-time students

The Board of Governors research designation complements FIU's Carnegie classification as a top (R1) research university.

About FIU:

Florida International University is Miami's public research university and in less than five decades has become a top 100 public university, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges . FIU is focused on student success and research excellence, with nearly $200 million in annual research expenditures. The Next Horizon fundraising campaign is furthering FIU's commitment to providing students Worlds Ahead opportunities. Today FIU has two campuses and multiple centers, including sites in Qingdao and Tianjin, China, and supports artistic and cultural engagement through its three museums: Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum , the Wolfsonian-FIU , and the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU . FIU is a member of Conference USA , with more than 400 student-athletes participating in 18 sports. The university has awarded more than 330,000 degrees to many leaders in South Florida and beyond. For more information about FIU, visit www.fiu.edu .

