(FIVE) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Five Below, Inc.; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) ("Five Below ") for violations of federal securities laws.

On January 13, 2020, Five Below announced sales guidance for the 2019 fiscal fourth quarter. The Company expects to report sales of $685 million to $688 million with comparable-store sales declining 2% to 2.5%. Just earlier in December 2019, Five Below had estimated sales to come in at $717 million to $732 million with comparable sales up 2% to 3%.

Following this news, Five Below stock closed down 11.4% on January 13, 2020.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the communications with investors contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation or if you are a Five Below shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

