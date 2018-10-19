Five Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP Attorneys Recognized As 2019 Ohio Super Lawyers, Two Named As 2019 Ohio Rising Stars

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Five attorneys from Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP have been selected to the 2019 Ohio Super Lawyers list. No more than five percent of the lawyers in Ohio are selected by Super Lawyers. CPM, a Columbus based regional law firm, is proud to announce the following five attorneys who have achieved this prestigious peer recognition:

Alan S. Acker - Estate Planning & Probate, Tax: Consumer

Robert B. Barnett - Estate Planning & Probate, Closely Held Business

H. Ritchey Hollenbaugh - Business Litigation, Criminal Defense: White Collar

Geoffrey S. Kunkler - Estate Planning & Probate, Business/Corporation, Elder Law

Bryan M. Pritikin - Health Care, Civil Litigation

Geoffrey S. Kunkler, CPM Partner, and Bryan M. Pritikin, CPM Associate, have also been selected to the Super Lawyers 2019 Ohio Rising Stars list, recognizing exceptional younger attorneys in each state. Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in a particular state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this recognition. A candidate must be 40 years old or younger, or have practiced ten years or less.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in their practice of law.

Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP has been providing legal excellence to businesses, families and individuals for over 50 years. We value building long-lasting relationships with our clients and are dedicated to protecting and preserving what is important to them. At CPM, we foster collaborative, innovative problem solving and are structured to leverage the expertise of all our staff in order to provide the individual attention our clients have come to expect. CPM is a respected regional law firm with unrivaled expertise in Business Law, Litigation, Employment, Family Wealth & Estate Planning, Real Estate, Banking, Taxation, Securities, and Insurance Law. For more information, visit www.cpmlaw.com

Media Contact: Brenda Jump,

614-228-6135, bjump@cpmlaw.com

Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP • 366 East Broad Street • Columbus, OH 43215

535 Metro Place South • Dublin, OH 43017, www.cpmlaw.com

SOURCE Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP

Related Links

http://www.cpmlaw.com

