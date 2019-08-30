Five from Heim, Payne & Chorush Earn 2020 'Best Lawyers in America' Honors for Patent, IP Litigation

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Five partners in the boutique intellectual property firm of Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP have been selected among the nation's top legal practitioners, earning a place in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Firm co-founder Mike Heim earned the added distinction of being named Lawyer of the Year for intellectual property litigation in the Houston legal market. In addition, Mr. Heim was recognized for both intellectual property and patent litigation.

Name partner Russell Chorush was recognized for patent and intellectual property litigation, with name partner Leslie Payne honored for intellectual property litigation. Firm partners Eric Enger and Allan Bullwinkel earned Best Lawyers honors for the first time this year, each for patent litigation.

Recognized by Best Lawyers for the 15th year in a row, Mr. Heim has won significant verdicts, settlements and licensing agreements against some of the world's largest tech companies, including Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, Dell, IBM and more. A trailblazer in developing the contingent-fee model for patent infringement litigation, he has handled cases in fields that include microprocessors, antenna technology, online gaming systems and wireless LAN, among many others.

The Best Lawyers in America recognizes the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the nation and is based on confidential evaluations submitted by clients and other attorneys from across the nation, as well as extensive editorial research.

Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Heim, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com.

