SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Postmates, the leader in enabling anyone to have nearly anything delivered on-demand, announced today that it has partnered with Five Guys to enable national on-demand delivery, including an integration with ItsaCheckmate. Five Guys and Postmates customers will now find Five Guys locations across the country integrated into the Postmates feed, making it simple to find your favorite burgers and fries.

"We are thrilled to launch our integrated partnership with Five Guys for on-demand delivery," said Dan Mosher, SVP, Merchant Lead, Postmates. "Five Guys is an incredible family-run business that has a dedicated following and is extremely popular on the Postmates platform."

The Postmates Data and Analytics team dug into the data to uncover these Five Guys Delivery Facts:

Dinner is when people love their burgers and fries the most! Most people order Five Guys between the hours of 6-9 pm local

local The top five items ordered are Cheeseburger, Bacon Cheeseburger, Regular/Little Fries, Little Cheeseburger and a Milkshake

Los Angeles orders the most Five Guys, followed closely by Washington DC and Phoenix

orders the most Five Guys, followed closely by and Someone spent over $700 on a Five Guys order on Postmates. Once in Los Angeles and once in Atlanta

This news comes as the latest addition to Postmates roster of leading restaurants and retailers while continuing to solidify them as the leader in offering the most choice in on-demand delivery -- including more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 75 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

To order from Five Guys, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android. Customers can pay zero delivery fees when they subscribe to Postmates membership service, Postmates Unlimited, for $9.99 per month.

To get more information about being a merchant on the Postmates platform, please visit https://postmates.com/partner .

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

